Tennessee has become the first state to require gun safety training for all public and charter school students, from kindergarten through 12th grade. Beginning this school year, Tennessee schools must provide age-appropriate lessons on what to do if a child encounters a gun.

The law, Tenn. Code Ann. § 49-6-1016, focuses strictly on safety, not gun rights or the Second Amendment. Live ammunition is banned, and instruction is limited to practical rules: safe storage, avoiding injury, never touching a found firearm, and immediately notifying an adult.

What Students Will Learn

K–2: Identify toy vs. real firearms, learn the rules: Stop, Don’t Touch, Leave the Area, Tell an Adult.

3–5: Differentiate between BB guns, air guns, and firearms; understand safe storage.

6–12: Study firearm types, safe handling, and secure home storage practices.

Instruction may be taught by teachers, school resource officers, or law enforcement partners. Opting out is also not allowed.

New York’s Current School Safety Approach

New York takes a prevention-first stance through some of the toughest gun laws in the country. Following the SAFE Act, the state created the School Safety Improvement Team, which works with districts to strengthen emergency response plans, building security, and staff training. Schools emphasize anti-bullying programs, conflict resolution, and reporting threats. Educators also have access to Red Flag laws to remove guns from individuals deemed dangerous.

But unlike Tennessee, New York does not require direct firearm safety instruction for students. Children in Utica, Syracuse, and across the Mohawk Valley are taught to avoid weapons at school, yet they are not formally trained on what to do if they encounter a gun at home, in a friend’s house, or in the community.

The Question for New York

Tennessee’s law raises a pressing debate: should New York expand its approach to include classroom gun safety lessons? Supporters argue it could prevent accidental shootings by giving children clear steps to follow. Critics caution it may normalize firearms in a state focused on strict regulation.

As Tennessee rolls out its program, states like New York will be watching closely. With ongoing concerns about school safety and community violence, the question remains. Should Central New York classrooms, and those statewide, take the same step?