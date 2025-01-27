New York State is ringing in 2025 with a brand-new school holiday: Lunar New Year. For the first time, public schools across the state will close on Wednesday, January 29, to celebrate.

What is Lunar New Year?

Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year, marks the beginning of a new year based on the lunar calendar. Celebrated by millions worldwide, particularly in East and Southeast Asia, the holiday is a time for family gatherings, traditional meals, and honoring ancestors. Each Lunar New Year is associated with one of 12 zodiac animals; 2025 is the Year of the Snake.

A New Holiday for New York

In 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation officially making Lunar New Year a public school holiday statewide.

The date of Lunar New Year changes annually, occurring on the second new moon after the winter solstice. In 2024, it fell on a Saturday, which meant most students didn’t get a chance to enjoy the day off. This year, however, students and teachers across the state will get to enjoy the extra day off.

Lunar New Year joins Diwali, another newly recognized school holiday, as part of New York's efforts to reflect the state’s rich cultural diversity.

How to Celebrate Lunar New Year

For those unfamiliar with the holiday, Lunar New Year traditions include:

Decorations: Red is a prominent color symbolizing good luck and prosperity. Many families hang red lanterns or banners with wishes for the year ahead.

Red is a prominent color symbolizing good luck and prosperity. Many families hang red lanterns or banners with wishes for the year ahead. Family Meals: Festive dishes like dumplings, rice cakes, and noodles are enjoyed as symbols of longevity and abundance.

Festive dishes like dumplings, rice cakes, and noodles are enjoyed as symbols of longevity and abundance. Gift-Giving: Children often receive red envelopes filled with money as a sign of good fortune.

