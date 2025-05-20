Starting in the 2025–2026 school year, New York will become the largest state in the U.S. to implement statewide, bell-to-bell restrictions on smartphone use in K-12 public schools. As part of the newly passed state budget, the “Distraction-Free Schools” policy bans using smartphones and internet-enabled personal devices during the school day. This includes in classrooms, hallways, lunchrooms, and study periods.

But while the new policy is designed to reduce distractions and promote student well-being, not all students will be subject to the full ban.

Which Students Are Exempt From New York’s New School Cellphone Ban?

Here’s a breakdown of which students are exempt from New York’s upcoming school cellphone ban:

1. Students With Medical Needs

Students who require access to an internet-enabled device for medical monitoring or treatment, such as managing diabetes or using health-related apps, will be exempt from the ban. This makes sure that students with chronic conditions or disabilities can maintain access to essential health tools during the school day.

2. Students With an IEP (Individualized Education Program)

Students whose Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) require access to technology as part of their educational accommodations will also be allowed to use smartphones or similar devices during school hours. This aligns with federal requirements for supporting students with disabilities under the IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act).

3. Students Using Devices for Academic Purposes

While personal smartphones will be restricted, school-provided devices such as laptops and tablets may still be used for classroom instruction. Students may also use their own devices when specifically required for academic purposes, but only if the school allows it.

4. Students With Other Legitimate Needs

The policy includes flexibility for other legitimate use cases, including:

Translation apps for multilingual students

Family caregiving responsibilities, where communication with a student is essential

Emergency situations, where device access may be necessary

What The Cell Phone Ban Means for Most Students in New York

Unless a student qualifies under one of the exemptions, personal smartphones will need to be stored and inaccessible from the first bell to the last. However, students are allowed to possess flip phones without internet access. Schools will be given the flexibility to create implementation plans and apply for state funding. $13.5 million has been allocated to help schools purchase secure storage solutions.

Contacting Students During the Day

Parents concerned about reaching their children during emergencies or schedule changes will still have a way to do so. The policy requires schools to offer a communication system that allows parents to contact students when necessary.

As the policy rolls out in fall 2025, schools will work closely with teachers, parents, and students to make sure it's implemented fairly, without inequitable discipline, and with appropriate exemptions in place.

For most students, it’s the beginning of a distraction-free, scroll-free school day, but for those with legitimate needs, access to critical tools will remain.

