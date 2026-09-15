If you went to high school in New York, just hearing the word "Regents" may bring back some unpleasant memories.

Now, one of the biggest parts of the New York high school experience is changing. Starting with the Class of 2028, students will no longer have to pass a prescribed set of Regents exams to earn a high school diploma.

But that doesn't mean Regents exams are disappearing.

Regents Exams Are NOT Going Away

This is probably the most important part for parents and students.

New York is removing Regents exams as a graduation requirement, not eliminating the exams themselves.

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The tests will continue to be used to measure how well students are meeting state learning standards. The difference is that passing certain Regents exams will no longer determine whether a student receives a diploma.

Current seniors will still graduate under the existing requirements.

New York Is Moving to One High School Diploma

The state also plans to eliminate the current system of local, Regents and Regents with Advanced Designation diplomas and replace them with one New York State high school diploma.

Students will still be able to earn seals and endorsements recognizing additional academic achievements.

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The new system is expected to begin during the 2027-28 school year.

What Will Replace the Regents Graduation Requirement?

Instead of relying on a handful of standardized tests, schools will use multiple ways to determine what students know and can do.

Local assessment plans could include classroom tests, coursework, student projects, teacher observations, state assessments and other performance-based work.

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Students will still take statewide tests. Federal law requires high school assessments in subjects including English, math and science, and New York's accountability system also includes social studies.

Why Is New York Making the Change?

The state has been working toward the change through its NY Inspires initiative, which puts more emphasis on demonstrating knowledge, critical thinking, problem solving and real-world skills.

State education officials have also said Regents exams were designed to measure achievement in particular subjects, not to determine whether a student is ready to graduate.

There are still details to work out before the new system takes effect.

For now, the biggest takeaway is: Regents exams aren't going away, but beginning with the Class of 2028, passing a prescribed set of them will no longer be required to earn a New York high school diploma.