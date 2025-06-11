Let’s be honest, nothing screams “welcome to New York” like swerving around a crater in the middle of the highway while trying not to spill your Dunkin’. If you’ve ever felt your soul leave your body after hitting a pothole at 45 mph, this one’s for you.

Here’s the wild part: most New Yorkers don’t know that the state actually has a hotline for that.

How Potholes Happen

Potholes are what happens when water gets into the cracks in worn-out pavement, freezes, expands, and basically makes the road fall apart. Add in heavy traffic, sunshine, sleet, salt, snowplows, and temperature swings, and you’ve got the perfect recipe for a bumpy mess.

In winter, crews use a cold patch asphalt mix to temporarily fill holes, while permanent repairs are made when the construction season hits.

How the 1-800-POTHOLE Hotline Works

1-800-POTHOLE is a real number, and it’s here to help you report those rim-wrecking, tire-tearing, coffee-spilling road craters. Officially, it’s 1-800-768-4653, and it connects you directly to the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT).

The hotline is available 24/7, year-round, and you can use it to report potholes on state highways and interstates, including the Thruway.

When you call, try to provide:

The county or community where the pothole is

The state route or interstate number

The closest exit number or reference marker

The direction of travel

The nearest landmark or crossroad

Want a follow-up? You can even leave your name and contact info to be notified when the repair is done.

Just note: This hotline doesn’t cover New York City streets or local/town roads. Those are handled separately by the city or local municipalities.

