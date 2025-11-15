As online shopping continues to rise, so does the risk of having your packages stolen from your doorstep. Porch pirates, individuals who steal deliveries from porches and doorsteps, are becoming a bigger threat, especially as the holiday shopping season ramps up. According to the New York State Police, larcenies have increased by 10-50% in some communities, and package thefts are happening faster than ever.

Why Porch Pirate Thefts Are On the Rise

In many cases, thieves are grabbing packages within minutes of delivery. Law enforcement reports that some criminals even follow delivery trucks and swipe packages right after they’re dropped off. Unfortunately, even with doorbell cameras installed, these crimes are still occurring. While these cameras can help in investigations, they aren’t always enough to deter thieves, as these individuals are often quick and operate during daylight hours when they know people are typically at work.

How to Protect Your Packages

There are several strategies that can help protect your deliveries:

Schedule Deliveries for When You’re Home: If possible, arrange to have your packages delivered when you’re available to receive them. Use Lock Boxes or Secure Locations: Install a lockbox or have your delivery sent to a secure location to keep it safe from thieves. Ship Packages to Your Workplace: If your employer allows it, have your packages shipped to your office or another trusted location, such as a family member’s home. Install a Doorbell Camera: A video doorbell camera can help capture any suspicious activity and aid law enforcement in solving thefts. While not a foolproof deterrent, it can be invaluable for investigations. Utilize Neighborhood Watch Programs: Some neighborhoods are known to have strong community watch efforts. Neighbors sharing information and images from apps like Nextdoor can help spot thieves quickly and prevent future thefts.

What to Do if Your Package Is Stolen

If you become a victim of porch piracy, it’s important to report the theft to law enforcement immediately, even if the package is worth only a few dollars. Police stress that every piece of information can lead to an arrest, helping to curb this growing problem.

In addition, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) also urges vigilance year-round, especially during peak shopping seasons. They recommend simple precautions like scheduling deliveries during times when you’ll be home or using secure delivery options. The BBB advises consumers to be extra cautious when purchasing expensive items online.

Stay Alert This Holiday Season

As the holiday season approaches, the risk of porch pirate thefts rises. By taking a few simple steps and staying vigilant, you can help protect your deliveries and ensure that your hard-earned gifts don’t end up in the hands of thieves.

