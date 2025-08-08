Upstate New York’s air has once again been clouded with thick haze from Canada’s record-breaking wildfire season and two Republican lawmakers from New York say they’ve had enough.

U.S. Reps. Elise Stefanik and Nick Langworthy, both allies of President Trump, have sent a formal letter to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney urging stronger wildfire prevention and response.

The letter, sent Wednesday, calls on Carney to direct Natural Resources Canada and the Canadian Forest Service to step up efforts to control the fires and reduce the smoke drifting into the United States.

Air Quality Alerts and Daily Life Disruptions

For much of the past week, parts of New York including both Stefanik’s North Country district and Langworthy’s Western New York and Southern Tier district, have been blanketed in smoke. Hazy skies, unhealthy air quality alerts, and warnings to limit outdoor activity have affected schools, camps, and summer events.

Read More: Sick Moose on Adirondack Trail Euthanized by DEC

In the letter, Stefanik and Langworthy criticized what they called “Canada’s forest mismanagement” and a lack of effective measures to deter human-caused wildfires, pushing for greater cooperation between U.S. and Canadian agencies.

A Record-Breaking Wildfire Season in Canada

According to Canadian officials, there were more than 700 active wildfires burning as of Wednesday morning, with millions of acres already scorched this year. Many of those fires have sent smoke across the border repeatedly, impacting air quality throughout New York.

Scientists say climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires, with warmer temperatures and drier conditions creating ideal conditions for rapid fire spread.

Not the First Complaint

Stefanik and Langworthy’s letter follows similar appeals from Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin and Minnesota earlier this summer, who raised concerns about smoke drifting into their states.

Read More: Deadly Tornado in Central NY Reignites Push for Emergency Sirens

While the New York lawmakers are calling for Canada to strengthen its wildfire response, Stefanik herself has supported policies that expand fossil fuel use and roll back federal environmental regulations, positions climate experts say could worsen the long-term problem.

Outlook for the Week

The good news for New Yorkers? Forecasters expect air quality to improve as winds shift. Still, with weeks left in wildfire season, experts warn that more smoke events could be on the way.