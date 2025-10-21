Police across New York State are warning residents about a viral and potentially dangerous trend involving artificially generated images of a so-called “homeless man.”

The prank, which has spread rapidly on TikTok and other social media platforms, uses AI image generators to create lifelike pictures of a disheveled man appearing to stand at someone’s front door, sit on their couch, or even lie in their bed. Pranksters then send the photos to family or friends, record their terrified reactions, and post the videos online for entertainment and social media “likes.”

A Viral Prank with Real-World Consequences

The Yonkers Police Department is among several New York agencies that have already responded to calls triggered by this AI-generated hoax. In a Facebook post, Yonkers PD called the trend “stupid and potentially dangerous,” explaining that officers have rushed to scenes with lights and sirens, only to find no intruder at all.

The warning comes after multiple incidents in New York and neighboring states where 911 calls were made in panic, believing someone had broken into a home. While no injuries have been reported, police say it’s only a matter of time before someone gets hurt, especially if officers enter a home expecting a real suspect.

Officials Urge Caution and Common Sense

Experts say this viral stunt highlights how easy AI technology makes it to manipulate images and deceive people.

Police urge New Yorkers to pause before reacting to alarming images sent by text or social media. If something seems suspicious, verify before dialing 911. Ask questions, check security cameras, and confirm the situation with family members.

More Than a Prank: Ethical and Legal Concerns

Beyond wasting emergency resources, law enforcement leaders say the trend dehumanizes the homeless and exploits vulnerable populations for cheap laughs. Some states are considering whether these pranks could fall under false reporting laws, which carry potential criminal charges.

