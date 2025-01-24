Owning a pet can feel like a full-time job. Between vet visits, grooming appointments, and food costs, your furry friend might rival a human dependent. Although pets still don’t qualify as dependents on your taxes, you can come surprisingly close. The IRS is rolling out new opportunities in 2025 to help pet owners offset the cost of care.

Here’s what New Yorkers need to know about the five main tax deductions that could keep more money in your pocket:

How New Yorkers Can Save Big with Pet Tax Deductions in 2025

1. Service & Emotional Support Animals

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

You may qualify for deductions if your animal assists you with medical conditions. Examples include seeing-eye dogs, animals that help with mobility issues, or animals that protect those with seizures. Be prepared to provide documentation from a licensed healthcare provider to claim this deduction.

2. Working Animals

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

If your pet provides a business service, their expenses may be tax-deductible. For instance, a dog that guards livestock on a farm or a cat that controls pests in a Syracuse warehouse might qualify. Keep detailed records of how your pet contributes to your business operations.

3. Performance Animals

Canva?TSM Canva?TSM loading...

Pets who earn income through performances—whether in commercials, movies, or print ads—are eligible for deductions on related expenses. If your talented companion is a star on the rise, costs like training, grooming, and transportation to gigs can be written off.

4. Moving Expenses for Pets

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Relocating for a new job? If your move meets specific IRS criteria, you can deduct the cost of transporting your pet. To qualify, your new workplace must be at least 50 miles farther from your old home, and you must work full-time for at least 39 weeks during the first year after the move.

5. Donations to Pet Charities

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

Fostering animals or volunteering at local shelters like the Humane Society of Rome can come with financial benefits. Expenses for fostering pets—such as food, medical bills, and supplies—may be deductible, as well as donations made to qualified pet rescues.

Read More: Common Errors NYers Make When Filing Taxes and How to Avoid Them

How to Claim Pet Deductions

To take advantage of these deductions, make sure to maintain detailed records, including receipts and proof of your pet's role. Consult with a tax professional to ensure compliance with IRS guidelines.

Start planning now to make the most of these deductions in 2025!

Illegal Pets To Own In New York State

Five Exotic Pets That You Can Own in Upstate New York If the thought of owning a dog or a cat or a parakeet sounds nice and all but you’re looking for an animal that’s a little more exotic, there are five super cute exotic animals that appear to be completely legal to own in Upstate New York, although you might want to check your local ordinance laws to be absolutely sure.

Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor

Protect Your Pets and Furry Friends From Winter Cold With These 5 Tips Winter in New York can be dangerous for animals - keep these pointers in mind when the temperature drops below freezing. Gallery Credit: Cameron Coats



