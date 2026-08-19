If you’re planning to squeeze in a few more hikes before summer disappears, there are two New York parks where you may want to be extra diligent about checking yourself for ticks.

A new ranking from WorldAtlas named the state parks across the country carrying some of the biggest tick-borne illness concerns. Two New York favorites landed not just in the Top 10, but among the top three in the entire country.

Central New York Park Ranks No. 2 in America

Coming in at No. 2 is Green Lakes State Park near Fayetteville, just outside Syracuse.

If you’ve ever been there, you know why the park is so popular. Between the gorgeous glacial lakes, wooded trails and plenty of places to walk, run and explore, it’s an easy Central New York day trip.

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Unfortunately, those woods are also prime tick territory.

According to WorldAtlas, researchers from SUNY Upstate Medical University have collected and tested adult deer ticks at Green Lakes and confirmed infected ticks along the park’s trails. That doesn’t mean you need to cross Green Lakes off your summer bucket list. It does mean a post-hike tick check probably shouldn’t be optional.

Another New York Park Lands at No. 3

Harriman State Park, which stretches through Rockland and Orange counties in the Hudson Valley, ranked No. 3 nationally.

Harriman is enormous, covering roughly 46,000 acres with more than 200 miles of trails. According to WorldAtlas, the combination of dense forest, a large deer population and heavy foot traffic contributes to its tick concerns.

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Surveys in the Lower Hudson Valley have also detected pathogens associated with Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis and Powassan virus in blacklegged ticks.

Which Park Has the Biggest Tick Problem?

New York managed to avoid the top spot.

WorldAtlas ranked Pine Grove Furnace State Park in Pennsylvania No. 1. The wooded park sits along the Appalachian Trail in a state that reports more Lyme disease than any other in the country.

Tick Encounters Are Increasing in New York

Ticks aren't exactly a new problem in New York, but encounters with them have been increasing. New York has averaged more than 17,500 new Lyme disease cases annually, according to the information cited by WorldAtlas.

Ticks can be found across the state, and while they can remain active during cooler weather, your chances of encountering one increase during the warmer months when we're all spending more time outside.

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That makes checking yourself, your kids and even your pets especially important after hiking, camping, working in the yard or spending time around tall grass and wooded areas.

How to Protect Yourself From Ticks

You don't have to stop enjoying New York's parks. Some simple precautions can make a difference:

Use an EPA-registered tick repellent.

Wear long pants and long sleeves when possible.

Stick to cleared trails and avoid tall grass and thick brush.

Check your body carefully after spending time outside.

Don't forget less obvious spots like behind your knees, around your waist, under your arms and along your hairline.

Shower soon after coming inside.

Check children and pets for ticks, too.

Put dry clothing in the dryer on high heat for about 10 minutes to kill ticks that may have hitched a ride.

Most importantly, don't let ticks ruin the outdoors for you. Just maybe don't bring home an eight-legged souvenir.

8 Ways to Protect Yourself and Your Pets from Ticks Until science catches up with the growing problem of ticks, prevention is your best defense. Experts at Binghamton University suggest five things you can do to protect yourself and your pets. Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor