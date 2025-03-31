Smoking at the Movies? New York Theaters Might Go Weed-Friendly
As movie theaters across the country look for creative ways to bring audiences back to the big screen, New York may be rolling out a high-interest option: cannabis-friendly cinemas.
According to a recent report from Variety, state officials are considering allowing movie theaters in New York to apply for event permits or cannabis lounge licenses, which would legally permit marijuana use on-site.
While consuming edibles or lighting up before heading into a theater is already a common practice for some moviegoers, this would be the first time theaters could legally provide a space for cannabis consumption during a screening.
If approved, New York theaters could offer special 420-friendly showings, allowing patrons to enjoy weed in designated screenings without disturbing others who prefer a traditional movie experience.
This potential change is part of a broader conversation on how to modernize and diversify the cinema experience post-pandemic, offering more immersive and socially-driven entertainment options.
Whether it’s a cult classic or a stoner comedy, your local movie night might soon come with a side of green.
