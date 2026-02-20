An Upstate New York woman is facing multiple criminal charges after police say she provided marijuana to minors in exchange for childcare.

Police Say Marijuana Was Used as Payment for Childcare

According to police in Perry, McKenzie L. Fisher, 24, was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sale of cannabis and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say Fisher allegedly gave marijuana to two minors as payment for babysitting her children.

Investigation Began in Summer 2025

Police say the investigation began in the summer of 2025 after authorities received information about the alleged incidents. Following the investigation, charges were formally filed this week.

Read More: Man Shot by State Troopers During Confrontation

Fisher was arraigned in Warsaw Village Court, where orders of protection were issued. She is scheduled to return to court on March 10.

Perry is located in Wyoming County in Western New York.

Police have not released additional details about the minors involved.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)