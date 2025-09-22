The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is encouraging New Yorkers to take extra precautions when it comes to outdoor burning. Warm and dry conditions have created an elevated risk of wildfires across the state, including in Central New York.

Dry Conditions Raise Fire Danger

According to DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton, much of New York is currently experiencing abnormally dry conditions, putting the fire danger level at moderate to high in every region. With leaf peaking season beginning and the typically dry autumn weather setting in, officials say the risk could persist through October.

Recent Wildfire Activity

Since August 1, DEC Forest Rangers have responded to 53 fires, burning nearly 26 acres of land statewide. Roughly half of those fires started as campfires that were either left unattended or not properly extinguished.

Even when flames appear to be out, embers can smolder underground for days or even weeks before sparking a wildfire. The DEC saysthat the only way to fully put out a campfire is to pour plenty of water on it, stir the ashes, and ensure the site is cool to the touch before walking away.

Fire Safety Tips

The DEC shared several wildfire prevention tips to help reduce the risk:

Always extinguish campfires completely with water and stir until cold.

Never discard ashes, cigarette butts, or hot coals on vegetation.

Avoid smoking in dry, wooded areas.

Don’t park vehicles on tall grass. Mufflers and catalytic converters can ignite dry vegetation.

Keep firefighting tools (shovel, water, fire extinguisher) nearby when operating power equipment.

Follow local fire regulations before starting any outdoor burn.

Never leave a fire unattended.

And, as Smokey Bear reminds us: "Only you can prevent wildfires.”

What To Do If You Spot a Fire

If you see a wildfire in progress, dial 911 immediately. Be prepared to share your location. For unattended campfires on DEC lands, call Forest Ranger Dispatch at 1-833-NYS-RANGERS (1-833-697-7264).

Current Fire Danger in New York Regions

As of this week, all major New York regions, including the Adirondacks, Catskills, Hudson Valley, Southern Tier, and Central New York's Leatherstocking region are at a moderate risk level. This means fires can start from most accidental causes and spread quickly in dry, windy conditions.

