New Yorkers are set to see their paychecks climb again next year as the state continues rolling out a multiyear plan to lift minimum wages statewide. The latest change, scheduled to arrive on January 1, 2026, is part of a previously approved effort to better align wages with rising costs of living, especially as inflation and everyday expenses continue to pressure households across the state.

This upcoming adjustment follows increases that took effect in 2025 and marks another step toward creating a wage system that grows over time instead of staying stagnant. State labor officials say the ongoing updates are meant to keep workers’ earnings more closely tied to economic conditions.

A Decade of Dramatic Change

Just ten years ago, New Yorkers earning minimum wage were making $7.25 an hour, a number that now feels shockingly low. Once the 2026 adjustment kicks in, the minimum wage in Upstate New York will have risen by more than 120% compared to that level.

And beginning in 2027, the system will shift again. Minimum wage increases will be tied to a three-year moving average of the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers in the Northeast region. In other words, wages will start growing automatically based on inflation, unless economic conditions weaken. State legislation allows the wage to be frozen during downturns.

What’s Changing in 2026

So what exactly will workers see in their paychecks?

The 2026 minimum wage increase will raise hourly pay across the state by 50-cents.

Here’s how it breaks down:

New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County: $17 per hour

The rest of the state, including Central and Upstate New York: $16 per hour

That change amounts to about a 3% raise downstate and roughly a 3.2% raise Upstate.

For someone working full-time at 40 hours per week, the increase means around $20 more per week. In Upstate New York, that puts a minimum-wage earner at approximately $640 a week, or about $33,000 per year.

