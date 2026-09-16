New York health officials have launched a new online dashboard that allows residents to track measles cases as the highly contagious illness spreads in several parts of the state.

As of September 12, New York had recorded 57 confirmed measles cases in 2026. Six were reported in New York City, while the remaining 51 were reported elsewhere in the state.

The New York State Department of Health says it is seeing increased measles activity in the Capital Region, Central New York and Western New York. Some upstate cases have been connected to local transmission and domestic travel.

New York’s Measles Dashboard Tracks Cases Weekly

The new New York State Measles Dashboard gives residents a way to follow confirmed cases and see where infections are being reported.

The dashboard is scheduled to be updated every Tuesday with preliminary case information through the previous Saturday.

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Health officials are encouraging New Yorkers to check their vaccination records and make sure everyone in their household is up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, commonly called the MMR vaccine.

How Effective Is the Measles Vaccine?

According to the New York State Department of Health, one dose of the MMR vaccine provides approximately 93 percent protection against measles. Two doses provide about 97 percent protection.

Infants between 6 and 11 months old may be able to receive an early dose before traveling internationally or visiting an area experiencing a measles outbreak. That early vaccine does not replace the two regularly scheduled childhood doses.

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Travelers should ideally be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before leaving, although health officials say receiving the vaccine closer to departure can still offer protection.

Anyone unsure about their vaccination history should speak with a healthcare provider.

What Are the Symptoms of Measles?

Measles symptoms typically begin seven to 14 days after exposure, although they can take as long as 21 days to appear.

Early symptoms can include:

High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red or watery eyes

A rash usually appears several days later. It often begins on the face before spreading down the rest of the body. The fever may rise above 104 degrees when the rash develops.

Measles spreads through coughing and sneezing. The virus can remain in the air after an infected person has left an area, making it especially easy to spread among people who are not vaccinated.

A person with measles can spread the illness from four days before the rash begins through four days after it appears.

What To Do Following a Possible Measles Exposure

Anyone who believes they were exposed should contact a healthcare provider before arriving at a doctor’s office, urgent care center or emergency room. Calling ahead allows medical staff to take precautions and avoid exposing other patients.

People contacted by a local health department should respond to contact-tracing efforts. Unvaccinated people who have been exposed may be asked to quarantine for 21 days, while anyone who tests positive should isolate through the fourth day after the rash appears.

Healthcare providers are also being asked to report suspected measles cases to their local health department.