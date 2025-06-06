The debate over Native American mascots in New York schools has taken a dramatic turn. In response to pressure from the U.S. Department of Education, state officials are considering an even broader policy: banning all mascots connected to any racial or ethnic group.

The proposal comes as part of an ongoing battle between the New York State Education Department and the U.S. Office of Civil Rights, which recently claimed the state’s existing mascot ban violates federal civil rights law under Title VI.

Why the Federal Government Is Involved

The federal government stepped in after concluding that New York’s ban on Native American mascots and logos was discriminatory. Their reasoning? Schools are still allowed to use team names and imagery derived from other racial or ethnic groups, such as mascots referencing European heritage.

In response, the Office of Civil Rights gave New York 10 days to either rescind the Native American mascot ban or face potential consequences, including a threat to withhold federal education funding.

Read More: New York’s Native American Mascot Ban Violates Civil Rights

How New York Is Responding

Rather than reversing the ban, NYSED has proposed expanding it. In a letter to federal officials, the department suggested prohibiting all mascots derived from any ethnic or racial identity, not just Indigenous ones.

The state emphasized that the original intent of the mascot ban was to promote a discrimination- and harassment-free learning environment, a position that has already been upheld in federal court.

Could All Ethnic Mascots Be Banned?

While the broader proposal hasn’t been officially enacted, it could impact schools whose mascots reference national, ethnic, or cultural identities beyond Native American heritage. That might include symbols tied to European settlers, cultural groups, and even historical communities.

The education department hasn’t confirmed which mascots would be subject to removal under this expanded version, but examples raised during discussions include figures related to Dutch, French, and Scottish heritage.

What This Means for NY School Districts

As of now, school districts across New York have until June 30 to comply with the original state mandate and retire any team names or mascots that depict Native American imagery, unless they’ve secured tribal approval to keep them.

Most districts have already moved forward, selecting new mascots and branding. Others have filed lawsuits, pushed back publicly, or requested deadline extensions. A handful are still in transition and risk losing state funding if they miss the deadline.

