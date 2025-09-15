A wild and dangerous case of road rage turned into an arrest this week, according to New York State Police. A Middletown man is accused of trying to stop an ambulance that was on its way to an emergency call.

Troopers say the incident happened on Wednesday, September 10th, around 11:30 a.m. on County Route 78 in the Town of Wallkill. A paramedic was driving a Town of Wawayanda ambulance with its emergency lights flashing, heading to a call, when the driver of a Chrysler allegedly decided to interfere.

What Police Say Happened

Investigators say 47-year-old Terrill Osborne of Middletown began following the ambulance at a high speed after it legally passed him. He’s accused of then pulling alongside the ambulance, illegally passing it, and then cutting in front of it in an attempt to block the paramedic from getting through.

Read More: Fatal Tour Bus Rollover Shuts Down NY Thruway East of Buffalo

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and state troopers were able to stop and arrest Osborne without incident.

The Charges Osborne Faces

Police charged Osborne with:

Obstructing Emergency Medical Services (Class A Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving

Multiple Traffic Violations

He was released with a ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Wawayanda Court on October 9, 2025.

Get our free mobile app

All The Buffalo Bills Charged With Crimes Since 2000 You'll find everything on this list, from reckless driving, DUI, gun charges, disorderly conduct, and more. Gallery Credit: Brett Alan