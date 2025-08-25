If you needed a reason to pick up a Powerball ticket today, here it is: Saturday night’s drawing turned one lucky player in New York into a millionaire! But, the jackpot is still up for grabs!

Winning Ticket Sold in New York

According to the New York Lottery, one ticket matched all five white numbers but missed the red Powerball. Matching all five white balls wins the second-place prize of $1 million. That golden ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop on Springfield Boulevard in Queens.

But the good news doesn’t stop there! Two other tickets sold in New York hit for the third-place prize, matching four numbers plus the Powerball, each winning $50,000.

And if you’re wondering about the smaller wins, there were 100 fourth-place tickets across the state. Those matched four numbers without the Powerball, earning either $100 or $200 (if they had the Power Play option).

Saturday’s Winning Numbers

The winning numbers for August 23, 2025, were:

11 – 14 – 34 – 47 – 51 and the Powerball was 18.

Unfortunately, no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. That means the Powerball grand prize has climbed to an eye-popping $750 million for tonight’s drawing, making it the 10th biggest in history.

What Happens If Someone Wins Tonight?

If a New Yorker hits the jackpot, it would shatter the current state record by nearly $300 million. The largest lottery prize ever claimed in New York was a $476 million Mega Millions jackpot back in 2023.

When Is the Next Powerball Drawing?

The next drawing is tonight, at 10:59 p.m.

Tickets are $2 each, or $3 if you add the Power Play, which can increase your winnings on non-jackpot prizes.

