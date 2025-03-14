New York is leading the way in a nationwide shift toward alternative dating dynamics, according to new data from 3Fun. The study reveals that 69% of Americans have reported a growing interest in non-traditional relationships, with New York City ranking as the top hotspot for those looking to explore.

New Yorkers Are Exploring New Relationship Trends—And They’re Not Alone

As social norms evolve, more singles and couples are openly exploring threesomes as part of their relationships. As attitudes toward relationships evolve, so do dating habits. The survey of 3,673 users found that:

72% say threesomes are more socially accepted now than ever before with more social acceptance and open discussion around non-traditional dating.

now than ever before with more social acceptance and open discussion around non-traditional dating. New York ranks #1 for threesome activity, followed by Los Angeles and Houston.

for threesome activity, followed by Los Angeles and Houston. 41% of participants were single, 40% were couples , showing nearly equal interest in three-person encounters.

, showing nearly equal interest in three-person encounters. 77% of people seeking threesomes use dating apps, making it easier to connect.

Threesomes Are More Popular Than Ever—Here’s Why

Experts say changing social norms and the ease of digital connections are making New Yorkers more open to exploring beyond traditional relationships.

While curiosity is growing, so are the hurdles:

🔹 36% say finding the right match is tough.

🔹 30% struggle with dating apps and online connections.

🔹 19% say trust and communication are their biggest concerns.

Despite these challenges, 66% of those surveyed expect interest in alternative relationships to keep growing.

