For the first time ever, New Yorkers don’t have to wade through piles of paperwork or complicated forms to report discrimination. The New York State Division of Human Rights has launched a brand-new call center, making it easier than ever to file a complaint.

Here’s how it works:

When you call, you’ll be connected with a trained agent who will walk you step by step through the entire process. No guessing, no long forms, just real-time help to get your report filed quickly and accurately.

Read More: Statewide Cannabis Recall Announced for East End Flower Farm

Division Commissioner Denise M. Miranda, Esq. says the new call center and updated reporting tools are about making sure everyone’s rights are protected. “Protecting human rights has never been more critical,” she said.

On top of the new phone option, the Division has also streamlined its online reporting form, so if you prefer to handle it digitally, that’s even easier too.

Filing a discrimination complaint is completely free, and you don’t need a lawyer.

How to File a Complaint:

Call the Division of Human Rights at 844-697-3471

Or visit the Division’s website to file online

This move is designed to save time, reduce stress, and make it more accessible for New Yorkers to speak up when their rights are violated.

Top 10 Comments From Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal The internet didn't disappoint after Wednesday night's Coldplay Kiss Cam controversy at Gillette. Gallery Credit: Michael Rock



