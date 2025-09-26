Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has started mailing its first-ever inflation refund checks to New York households. About 8.2 million residents across the state will see a little extra cash arrive in their mailboxes between now and November.

The checks range from $150 to $400 depending on income and filing status. The idea is to give back a portion of the higher sales tax revenue the state collected as inflation drove up prices on just about everything.

Who’s Eligible?

To qualify, you had to file a New York State Resident Income Tax Return (Form IT-201) for the 2023 tax year. You can’t be listed as a dependent on someone else’s return, and income matters too:

Joint filers under $150,000 get $400

Joint filers $150,000–$300,000 get $300

Single filers under $75,000 get $200

Single filers $75,000–$150,000 get $150

No need to apply. Checks are being mailed automatically by the State Tax Department.

