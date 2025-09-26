Inflation Refund Checks Are on Their Way to Central New Yorkers
Governor Kathy Hochul says the state has started mailing its first-ever inflation refund checks to New York households. About 8.2 million residents across the state will see a little extra cash arrive in their mailboxes between now and November.
The checks range from $150 to $400 depending on income and filing status. The idea is to give back a portion of the higher sales tax revenue the state collected as inflation drove up prices on just about everything.
Who’s Eligible?
To qualify, you had to file a New York State Resident Income Tax Return (Form IT-201) for the 2023 tax year. You can’t be listed as a dependent on someone else’s return, and income matters too:
Joint filers under $150,000 get $400
Joint filers $150,000–$300,000 get $300
Single filers under $75,000 get $200
Single filers $75,000–$150,000 get $150
No need to apply. Checks are being mailed automatically by the State Tax Department.
