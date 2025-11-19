As the holiday season arrives and winter nights stretch longer across New York, residents may want to take extra precautions. New data shows that burglaries spike significantly during December, and New York is among the states seeing the steepest increases.

A recent analysis of FBI Crime Data Explorer figures from Compare the Market reveals a 104% rise in holiday-season burglaries statewide over the past few years. With gift shopping, holiday travel, and early sunsets all creating more opportunities for break-ins, experts say New Yorkers should take the trend seriously.

A Growing Holiday Crime Problem Across New York

New York places among the top three states with the largest holiday-season increase in break-ins, behind only Florida and California.

While New York has always seen higher seasonal crime around year-end, experts say the latest increase is unusually sharp. Shorter days, busier schedules, and travel plans often leave homes sitting empty, giving burglars an advantage.

Why Holiday Break-Ins Are Rising

Criminologists and law enforcement agencies have long noted a few holiday-specific risk factors:

More valuables inside homes - Gifts, packages, and new purchases mean more incentives for thieves.

Longer, darker nights - December has the earliest sunsets of the year... ideal cover for burglars.

Families traveling - Weekend getaways, holiday parties, and winter vacations leave houses unattended.

Package theft trends

Porch piracy continues to rise, and sometimes package theft escalates to larger property crimes.

Combine these factors, and the holidays become one of the most opportunistic times of year for break-ins statewide.

Preparedness Helps

Taking simple, proactive steps, especially during December when crime peaks, could prevent thefts.

Invest in quality locks, cameras, and alarms - Back-to-base alarm systems that alert authorities may even help lower home insurance premiums.

Avoid leaving valuables visible or unattended - Lock doors and windows every time you leave, even for quick errands.

Use lighting strategically - Outdoor lights or timed indoor lamps can make it appear like someone is home.

Review your home insurance coverage - Understanding your policy's theft protections can save time and stress during an emergency.

Staying Safe This Holiday Season

Experts say a few simple precautions can go a long way:

Leave the lights on when going out

Install motion-sensor lighting

Secure doors and windows

Keep deliveries off porches

Ask a neighbor to check in when traveling

Consider a monitored security system

As the busiest time of the year approaches, a few minutes of preparation can help keep your home and family safe.

