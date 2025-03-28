Love the Water? Turn It Into a Paycheck

Love Summer, Water, and the Outdoors? New York State Is Hiring Lifeguards! If you're looking for the ultimate summer job, or one that gets you outdoors and keeps you active, New York State Parks is hiring lifeguards for the 2025 season.

With over 1,000 lifeguard positions available at 70 beaches and pools across the state, this is your chance to spend the summer at some of the most scenic spots in New York and earn great pay while helping protect over 25 million swimmers who visit NYS Parks each year.

Pay starts at $21.86/hour, and experienced lifeguards can earn even more depending on location and qualifications.

Beaches Hiring Lifeguards in 2025:

Chenango Valley State Park (Binghamton area)

Delta Lake State Park (near Rome)

Gilbert Lake State Park (Oneonta area)

Glimmerglass State Park (Cooperstown area)

Green Lakes State Park (near Syracuse)

Sandy Island Beach State Park (Pulaski area)

Selkirk Shores State Park (Pulaski area)

Verona Beach State Park (near Canastota)

How to Become a NYS Lifeguard:

Be at least 15 years old for pool assignments or 16+ for beach positions.

Pass the official NYS Lifeguard Qualifier Exam (now open!).

Hold or obtain certifications in Lifeguarding/First Aid/CPR/AED, including the Waterfront or Waterpark Skills Module (depending on your assigned park).

Successfully complete an interview and background check.

New applicants must submit a medical form signed by a physician.

Read More: Sex Offender Charged After Luring Attempt in Upstate New York

Note: You can take the qualifying exam even if your certifications aren’t complete yet—though having them may give you an advantage.

How to Apply to Become a Lifeguard:

Confirm you meet the requirements. Fill out the lifeguard employment application and email it to: lifeguard@parks.ny.gov Register for an upcoming lifeguard qualifier near you. After you pass the qualifier, regional staff will guide you through next steps.

The deadline to apply is approaching, and qualifiers are already underway. Beaches across Central New York are counting on qualified lifeguards to join the team.

Whether you're a high school student, college athlete, teacher on summer break, or just someone who loves the water—lifeguard jobs in New York State Parks are an incredible opportunity to earn, grow, and make memories that last a lifetime.

Learn more and apply now.

New York's 25 Highest Fastest Growing Jobs Stacker analyzed jobs data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the fastest-growing jobs in New York: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler