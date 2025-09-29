If you’re looking for a Halloween adventure that’s more unique than another haunted hayride or corn maze, how about pedaling straight into the spookiest ride of the season?

Adirondack Railbike Adventures is bringing back its Haunted Railbike Rides at the Thendara Station in Old Forge.

The Gory Details (Without the Gore)

Where: Thendara Station, 2568 State Route 28, Old Forge

When: October 17, 18, 24 & 25

How long: 1 hour of ghostly fun

Cost: $25 per seat

Ages: All ages (but… read the details below)

The crew has teamed up with Adirondack Central School to host a spine-tingling fundraiser for the Classes of 2026 & 2028. So, not only are you screaming your lungs out, you’re supporting local kids too.

Family-Friendly or Full-On Freaky

If you’re bringing little ghouls along, the October 18 & 25 rides at 4:30 PM are marked kid-friendly. Think pumpkins, laughs, and just enough spooky to keep it fun.

But once the sun sets, all bets are off. Starting at 6 PM, you’ll be pedaling your railbike back through the woods, heart racing, wondering what just brushed against your shoulder…

Why You Should Take the Ride

The best part? You’re not walking or driving, you’re pedaling a railbike through the Adirondacks at night. It’s equal parts eerie and magical. And honestly, who doesn’t want to say, “Yeah, I survived a haunted railbike ride”?

Read More: Want the Perfect Pumpkin? Here’s Where to Find One in CNY

Pro tip: dress warm, dress spooky, and definitely don’t look behind you.

Seats are limited, so grab your spot asap at Adirondack Scenic Railbikes.

