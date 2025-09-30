Washington is once again playing a game of chicken with the federal budget, and if lawmakers don’t figure it out by 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the government shuts down.

Now, before you picture tumbleweeds rolling through post offices and Social Security checks vanishing, let’s break down what really happens and, more importantly, what it means for us in New York.

What Keeps Running in a Government Shutdown?

Not everything stops. Essential workers like air traffic controllers, TSA agents, FBI investigators, the military still report for duty... but without pay until Congress cuts a deal. Social Security and Medicare checks will still go out, veterans can still get care, and the mail will keep coming (because USPS isn’t funded by tax dollars).

So, your birthday check and your Amazon Prime order? Still safe.

What Gets Shut Down

National Parks & Monuments : If you’re planning a trip to a national park, you may find the gates locked or services cut. In past shutdowns, some parks stayed technically “open” but without bathrooms, visitor centers, and staff.

Museums : The Smithsonian museums and National Zoo close their doors, which also includes New York’s Cooper Hewitt and National Museum of the American Indian.

Travel Hassles: Airports stay open, but staffing shortages could lead to longer lines and flight delays.

Who Gets Hit the Hardest

Federal workers, including thousands of employees across agencies from Homeland Security to the Department of Education, could see paychecks delayed. Contractors who depend on government funding for projects might not get paid at all during the shutdown.

Experts say a brief shutdown won’t tank the economy. Workers get back pay when things reopen. But the longer this drags on, the worse it gets. For every week the government is closed, growth slows down, and local economies around federal parks and tourist sites lose millions.

Too Long Didn't Read:

You’ll still get your mail and Social Security.

Flying might be a headache.

Trips to parks and monuments could be canceled.

Thousands of New Yorkers working for the federal government may be forced to work without pay.

Shutdowns have happened before, and they’re never fun.

