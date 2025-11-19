A major Army initiative to deploy next-generation small nuclear reactors is moving forward, and one military installation in New York has been selected as a top contender for the first wave of development.

The Army recently announced the next steps in its Janus Program, an ambitious effort to bring secure, resilient, on-site nuclear energy to key U.S. military bases. These new “microreactors” are designed to produce up to 20 megawatts of power. They are far smaller than traditional commercial nuclear plants, but powerful enough to support essential military operations during emergencies, cyberattacks, or grid failures.

According to Army officials, nine installations across the country have been identified as ideal candidates for early deployment. The selected bases represent strategic locations with significant energy needs, aging infrastructure, or unique opportunities to pilot small-scale nuclear technology.

What the Army Plans to Build

The Army���s microreactors differ significantly from large civilian nuclear plants. They are small in size, but resilient. While commercial reactors generate 500–1,300 megawatts, the Army’s design maxes out at 20. Microreactors rely on passive, automated safety features rather than manual intervention.

The reactors would be built on military installations, away from public access. The military does not need a license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, allowing development to move far more quickly.

The goal is to have the first reactor up and running by 2028, thanks to a streamlined federal push for advanced nuclear technology.

A National Effort With New York Ties

This initiative also aligns with New York’s broader clean-energy strategy. Governor Kathy Hochul has called for at least 1,000 megawatts of new nuclear capacity by 2040, and the New York Power Authority is actively reviewing nuclear proposals.

For Upstate communities, the Army’s interest represents not only a national security effort but also a potential economic and technological boost.

The Army’s Selection Process

To narrow down the first bases in line for microreactors, officials conducted extensive on-site evaluations focused on mission-critical operations, local energy resilience, existing power infrastructure, environmental and technical factors as well as community partnerships.

The Army says it aims to select as many bases as feasible, noting that these sites are only the first step in a nationwide long-term deployment strategy.

Which New York Installation Made the Shortlist?

Among the nine chosen sites is one of the most strategically important military posts in the Northeast: Fort Drum, located in Jefferson County.

Home to the 10th Mountain Division and nearly 19,000 military and civilian personnel, Fort Drum has been a longstanding energy priority. The base previously operated its own on-site power source until 2023, when its biomass plant shut down after losing state subsidy support. Since then, Fort Drum has relied entirely on the statewide grid, making it a high-value candidate for energy independence.

Local leaders have spent more than a year lobbying for Fort Drum’s selection, arguing that the installation is a perfect fit for next-generation nuclear technology.

What Comes Next

The Defense Innovation Unit has already begun soliciting proposals from nuclear developers using a rapid contracting model. Timelines, environmental reviews, and site-specific details will be announced in upcoming updates.

As the evaluation phase continues, military officials say timelines and site-specific details will be shared with local communities. Public meetings, environmental reviews, and technical assessments are expected throughout 2026 and 2027.

