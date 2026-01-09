If it feels like everyone in New York is sick right now, you’re not imagining it. This flu season has hit hard, hit early, and it’s already overwhelming hospitals and emergency rooms across the state.

Doctors are calling it one of the worst flu seasons we’ve seen in years, with cases surging faster than expected and no clear peak yet in sight. ERs are packed, hospital beds are tight, and health experts are urging people to take this season seriously.

Here’s what New Yorkers need to know, and what you can actually do to protect yourself and your family.

Flu Activity Is High Across New York Right Now

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity is currently classified as high or very high in most of the country, and lucky for us, New York is one of the hardest-hit states.

Doctors say this season is already surpassing last year’s flu numbers, which was itself considered severe. Nationwide, doctor visits for flu-like symptoms are at their highest level in more than 25 years, and hospitals throughout New York are feeling the strain.

Physicians say they’re also seeing more post-flu complications, including pneumonia, which sends patients back to the hospital days after they think they’re recovering.

What’s Driving This Year’s Severe Flu Season?

The majority of cases are caused by influenza A (H3N2), a strain known for triggering tougher flu seasons. A newer version of that strain, sometimes nicknamed the “super flu”, has mutations that make it easier to spread, even with people who are immune.

Health experts stress this doesn’t mean the virus is necessarily more dangerous, but it is infecting more people than usual, and it's overwhelming health systems.

Kids are being hit particularly hard this season, and doctors warn that schools and winter gatherings can fuel additional spikes in the coming weeks.

Flu Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Most in New York

The symptoms look familiar, but many patients describe them as more intense.

Common flu symptoms include fever and chills, extreme fatigue, body aches, sore throat, cough, and stuffy or runny nose.

Doctors are also reporting more gastrointestinal symptoms than usual, especially in children, including vomiting and diarrhea. Shortness of breath and low oxygen levels are also showing up more frequently in ER patients.

Who Is Most at Risk for Severe Flu Complications?

While anyone can get seriously sick from the flu, certain groups are at higher risk, including adults 65 and older, children under age 2, and people with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, or compromised immune systems

Flu complications can include pneumonia, inflammation of the heart or brain, and organ failure. Doctors warn that some of the most serious outcomes don’t happen right away. They often show up a week or more after the initial illness.

Is It Too Late to Get a Flu Shot?

No, it’s not too late.

Health experts say flu season typically runs through March or even April, meaning there’s still time to benefit from vaccination. While this year’s flu shot isn’t a perfect match for the dominant strain, doctors say it still provides meaningful protection, especially against severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

How New Yorkers Can Protect Themselves From the Flu

At this point in the season, it's all about prevention. Doctors recommend sticking to the basics:

Get vaccinated if you haven’t already

Stay home when you’re sick

Test if you develop symptoms

Avoid close contact with sick people

Wear a well-fitting mask in crowded or high-risk settings

Wash hands frequently and disinfect shared surfaces

It may feel familiar, but experts say the same tools we leaned on during the pandemic still work.

