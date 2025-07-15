If you’ve ever wondered why the loud fire whistle, or horn, still echoes through town, you’re not alone. It’s a question that’s come up, especially among newer residents who may not know the history behind it.

So, why do we still use it in an age of cell phones and radio alerts? The Whitesboro Fire Department says the answer is part tradition, part practicality, and part community safety.

A Lifesaving Tradition

Decades ago, the fire siren was the only way to alert volunteer firefighters to an emergency. When it went off, it not only called volunteers into action but also warned neighbors and motorists that something serious was happening and to use caution.

Even though today’s volunteers have modern technology like a countywide radio system, pagers, and even third-party cell phone apps, some members still rely on the sound of the siren while doing yard work or chores when their devices aren’t nearby. And while technology is great, it’s not perfect. Phones die, apps fail, and radio signals can be spotty. The fire whistle? The fire department says, "It always works".

Why Firefighters Still Use The Whistle

The firefighters say the whistle still serves several key purposes:

It’s a second line of notification. If technology fails, the siren makes sure firefighters know there’s an emergency. It lowers your fire insurance. Having a backup alert system is actually a benefit for the whole community. It honors tradition. The siren has been a part of the community for generations, also used for curfews, special events, and even the honorable Fireman’s Funeral. It’s reassurance. For someone who has just called for help, that loud whistle is the best sound in the world, because it means help is on the way.

The Whitesboro Fire Department also invites anyone curious about their work to stop by the firehouse to see what it’s like to be part of the team. They’ve got plenty of gear waiting for anyone ready to join their ranks.

