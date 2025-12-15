There’s something about Christmas movies that turns even the busiest New Yorkers into couch creatures. The lights go up, the cookies come out, and suddenly we all have very strong opinions about what qualifies as a Christmas movie.

Is it cozy? Is it funny? Is it chaotic? Does it feel like your own family gathering…

A new nationwide survey set out to answer that exact question, breaking down the most popular Christmas movie in every state, and the results are surprisingly revealing, especially when you look at how different parts of the country celebrate the season.

America Loves a Laugh (and a Little Chaos)

Nationwide, one movie dominated the rankings, winning over more states than any other by a wide margin. It beat out sentimental favorites, Santa-centric classics, and even movies with actual magic involved.

Meanwhile, several northern states leaned nostalgic, favoring A Christmas Story. A handful of states preferred the 'heartwarming' hijinks of Home Alone. One state went full festive optimism with Elf. Rhode Island zigged while everyone else zagged and picked The Holiday.

In other words, your favorite Christmas movie says a lot about your vibe.

So What Does That Say About New York?

New Yorkers are practical. We’re sarcastic. We love tradition! But only if it comes with a sense of humor and a little stress baked in.

We know the holidays aren’t perfect.

We know family gatherings can be loud.

We know expectations are high and patience runs low.

Which makes New York’s favorite Christmas movie feel… extremely on brand.

According to the survey, New York’s most popular Christmas movie is: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989). About 32.5% of New Yorkers chose it as their top holiday watch.

Why This One Makes Sense for New Yorkers

At its core, Christmas Vacation isn’t about perfection; it’s about trying really hard (maybe too hard), failing loudly, and still somehow ending up together by the end.

Clark Griswold’s dream of a “fun, old-fashioned family Christmas” quickly spirals into blown fuses, uninvited guests, budget stress, and absolute chaos. And honestly? That feels very New York.

So if you’re scrolling for something to put on this weekend, you’re officially cleared to cue up Christmas Vacation, quote it aggressively, and feel validated knowing the rest of the state is probably doing the same.

