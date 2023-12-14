NY Fans Reeling Over Sudden Passing of Brooklyn 99’s ‘Captain Holt’.
Brookly 99 Fans have lost a real one.
On Monday, "Andre Braugher, the two-time Emmy winning actor who starred in the hit television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Monday." Jennifer Allen, Braugher's long time publicist told Variety on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Andre Braugher Dead: 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Star Was 61 (variety.com)
While Braugher was a Julliard educated actor, best "known for his role as the upright Captain Raymond Holt on the police procedural comedy series 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' from 2013 until 2021." He had a long and thriving career that includes numerous Shakespeare theatre and far too many roles on both the small and large screens to count.
The humanity he brought to the "robot Captain" on Brooklyn 99 was not only endearing, it was an onion we the viewer, got to peel back further with every episode.
It was first reported that Braugher had died of a brief, unknown illness. However, The New York Times revealed Thursday that, "Braugher was diagnosed with lung cancer a few months ago before succumbing to the disease on Monday, his publicist said. The New Times further reports that in "a 2014 profile by The New York Times Magazine said that Mr. Braugher was intensely private and “stopped drinking alcohol and smoking years ago.”
READ MORE: Andre Braugher Died of Lung Cancer, His Publicist Says - The New York Times (nytimes.com)
READ MORE: Dear Captain Raymond Holt, thank you for all the laughs, Sincerely... (thequint.com)
READ MORE: Captain Raymond Holt was the straight-laced father figure of Brooklyn Nine-Nine — here are his best moments - ABC News
