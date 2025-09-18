The leaves are changing all across Central New York, and this weekend marks one of the first real bursts of fall color in our area. If you’ve been waiting to grab that pumpkin spice latte and head out leaf-peeping, now’s the time to start planning.

Utica is already reporting more than 35% color change, with plenty of golden yellows painting the landscape. Madison County is showing early pops of yellow and orange around Cazenovia, while Chenango County is ahead of the curve with about 30% transition to bright oranges, yellows, and even some reds. Schoharie and Montgomery counties are a little slower to turn, holding around 10–20% change, but you’ll still find scattered hints of orange and gold.

Where to See the Best Fall Colors Right Now

Heading north, the Adirondacks are stealing the show. Old Forge is already at 55% color change with fiery oranges and bright reds, making it one of the prime spots in the entire state this weekend. Lake Pleasant, Newcomb, Tupper Lake, and Mt. Arab are all reporting between 30–40% change, so if you’re up for a drive, the payoff is big.

The Catskills are right there too, with Delhi and Colchester showing up to 50% transition in shades of gold and orange, while Liberty boasts bright reds and purples.

In the Capital Region, Schenectady’s Central Park is glowing with reds, pinkish oranges, and golds at about 15% change.

It’s just the beginning of the season, but the colors are already rolling in. Peak is still a few weeks away, so grab your camera now and enjoy the early show while it lasts.

