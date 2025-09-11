Fall isn’t even officially here yet, but Central New York is already getting its first taste of autumn magic. If you’ve been driving around Utica, Rome, or Cooperstown lately, you may have spotted a hint of yellow or red popping out among the summer greens. According to the very first I LOVE NY foliage report of the season, leaf-peeping season has officially begun.

Elisa/Unsplash Elisa/Unsplash loading...

Central New York’s Early Color Change

Here at home, we’re seeing those first pops of color in familiar spots:

Utica: 5–10% color change

Herkimer: under 5%

Fonda: 5% or less

Cherry Valley: 10–15%

Cooperstown: under 10%

Binghamton & Norwich area: under 10%

That means it’s just the beginning, but if you love those golden leaves against our city streets and countryside drives, the show has officially started. A stroll along the Erie Canal, a walk through Proctor Park, or a weekend trip to Cooperstown is already looking a little more autumn.

Adirondacks & Catskills Leading the Way

If you’re willing to take a quick drive, the Adirondacks are where the biggest changes are happening. Places like Old Forge, Wilmington, and Saranac Lake are already reporting 15–20% color change, with bursts of yellow, orange and dark red.

Read More: New York Snags #1 Spot for America’s Most Beautiful Cemetery

Meanwhile, the Catskills are also kicking into gear with Delhi, Liberty, and Windham showing 10–15% change. These mountain areas always lead the way, so if you want that Instagram-worthy “fall has arrived” moment, they’re your best bet this week.

Roberto Huczek/Unsplash Roberto Huczek/Unsplash loading...

Southern Tier & Finger Lakes Starting to Glow

Further west and south, the Southern Tier is starting to light up about 15–20%. While the Finger Lakes are still in the early stages. Bath, Corning, and Hammondsport are showing pops of color (around 15%).

What This Means for Central New York Leaf Peepers

For us in Central New York, peak season is still a few weeks away. But these early reports mean it’s time to get your weekend plans in order. By late September and early October, Utica, Rome, and the Mohawk Valley will be bursting with fiery reds and oranges. Until then, the early stages are perfect for those who love a softer, patchwork mix of green and gold.

Get our free mobile app

Tips for First-Time Birders in Central New York New to birding? This quick-hit guide will help you get started like a pro. From the best times to go birdwatching to which apps to download (and yes—why you should skip the hot pink), these beginner-friendly tips are perfect for exploring the wild side of Central New York. Gallery Credit: Unsplash/