Memorial day weekend may be known as the unofficial start to summer. But, the real unofficial start? Opening day of the New York State Canal System!

The canal officially opens for the 2026 season tomorrow, May 15, and that means canal towns across the state are about to come alive again with festivals, concerts, boat tours, paddling events and waterfront fun.

From grabbing ice cream along the water to watching boats pass through the locks, the canals become one of the most underrated ways to spend a weekend in Upstate New York once the weather finally cooperates.

Hundreds Of Events Are Planned Along New York’s Canals

According to the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, hundreds of events are planned this year along the Erie, Champlain, Cayuga-Seneca and Oswego canals.

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The events calendar includes everything from festivals and concerts to cycling events, paddling adventures and family activities.

One of the biggest statewide attractions this year is the Replica Erie Canal Boat Seneca Chief tour, which travels from Waterford to Buffalo beginning June 6.

Central New York Has Some Great Canal Events This Year

There are several events happening close to home this summer.

Old Erie Canal Boat Float n’ Folk Festival - Chittenango

One of the most local favorites is the Old Erie Canal Boat Float n’ Folk Festival happening June 13 in Chittenango.

The event combines live folk music, canal history and activities along the waterway, making it one of those classic small-town summer events that feels very Upstate New York.

Water Music NY Comes To Rome

Another major event happening locally is Water Music NY with the Albany Symphony Orchestra, which is scheduled to stop in Rome on July 11.

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The concert series celebrates New York’s waterways with outdoor performances and community events connected to canal culture and history.

Cycling And Paddling Events Return

The canals are also becoming increasingly popular for outdoor recreation.

The massive Cycle the Erie Canal ride returns July 11 through July 19, taking cyclists from Buffalo to Albany along the canal system.

Paddling events, guided tours and towpath adventures are also scheduled throughout the season for people looking to actually get out on the water instead of just watching from shore.

Canal Towns Really Come Alive In The Summer

There is a reason canal communities become such hotspots once May hits.

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Places across Central New York and the Mohawk Valley suddenly fill with outdoor dining, waterfront events, farmers markets, concerts and boat traffic. Towns like Rome, Sylvan Beach, Phoenix and communities along the Erie and Oswego canals really lean into the summer energy.

And with America’s 250th anniversary celebrations ramping up, canal tourism is expected to get even bigger.

The full statewide canal events calendar is available through the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor website for anyone planning summer road trips, day trips or weekends along the water.

Metro North Celebrates America's 250th with New Locomotive to their Heritage Fleet To celebrate America's 250th anniversary, Metro North is honoring America with a brand new addition to their Heritage Fleet Gallery Credit: Jess