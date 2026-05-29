Your gas and electric bills have felt painfully high lately and a little relief could be headed your way.

More than 8 million New Yorkers are expected to receive one-time energy rebate checks later this year as part of New York State's new budget. The program, called the Protecting Our Wallets Energy Rebate (POWER) program, will send out $1 billion in payments to help offset rising utility costs.

And for many families, the checks will arrive automatically.

Who Qualifies for New York's POWER Checks?

You may qualify for NY's Power Check if you:

Were a full-time New York resident in 2024

Filed your 2024 New York State tax return on time

Were not claimed as a dependent on someone else's tax return

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The state will use information from 2024 tax filings to determine eligibility, meaning there's no application required for most residents.

How Much Money Will You Receive?

The amount depends on your filing status and income.

$200 Checks

Married couples filing jointly or surviving spouses earning less than $150,000 annually

$150 Checks

Married couples filing jointly earning between $150,000 and $300,000

$100 Checks

Single filers and heads of household earning $150,000 or less

What Happens If You Think You Were Missed?

The state says anyone who believes they were incorrectly excluded from the program or received the wrong amount will be able to request a review through the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance.

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Additional details about that process are expected in the coming months.

When Will the Checks Arrive?

The state says rebate checks will begin going out automatically in September and continue through December 2026.

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So if you qualify, keep an eye on your mailbox this fall. While it may not erase those utility bills, a little extra money could help as we head into the holiday season.

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