If you’ve been thinking about doing something good for the planet, but also realistic about budgets, time, and effort, this one’s for you.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially opened its annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale, and it’s one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways for New Yorkers to make a real environmental impact this spring. Yes... we're channeling spring around here.

DEC’s Annual Seedling Sale Is Now Open

The sale is run through the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery, and it’s open now through May 13.

Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, locally grown trees and shrubs designed specifically for New York’s climate. These plantings help, improve air and water quality, reduce flooding, lower summer temperatures, support wildlife and strengthen local forests.

And every tree planted counts toward New York State’s goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.

What You Can Buy

DEC grows more than 50 species of conifer and hardwood trees, all sourced locally so they’re well-suited for our weather.

Here’s what to know before ordering:

Sold in bundles of 25 or more

Bare root seedlings (no pots, easier to plant)

At least 5 inches tall

1–3 years old, depending on species

Mixed-species bundles are available

To order, call 518-587-1120, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.. More info is available on DEC’s Spring Seedling Sale webpage

Make Your Trees Count

If you plant seedlings this year, don’t forget to log them in the state’s Tree Tracker at on.ny.gov/treetracker. That’s how your plantings officially contribute to the 25 Million Trees Initiative.

Free Seedlings for Schools and Youth Groups

If you’re a teacher, educator, or part of a youth organization, there’s an even better deal.

The DEC School Seedling Program is now accepting applications through March 27, and qualifying groups can receive 50 free seedlings to plant with students.

Who Can Apply?

Public or private schools

Nursery through college-level programs

Homeschool groups (must apply through a co-op or association)

Youth education organizations

Trees must be planted in New York State.

About the Seedlings

Seedlings are 2–3 years old

About 4–12 inches tall

Bare root

Species available: Pitch pine Red oak Silky dogwood



Up to two educators per school or organization may apply for a seedling package this year. It also helps educators meet Next Generation Science Standards, without needing expensive supplies or elaborate setups.

Questions? Email nysnursery@dec.ny.gov or call 518-581-1439.

