New Yorkers, This Is Your Sign to Plant Trees (and Get Them Cheap or Free)
If you’ve been thinking about doing something good for the planet, but also realistic about budgets, time, and effort, this one’s for you.
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially opened its annual Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale, and it’s one of the easiest (and most affordable) ways for New Yorkers to make a real environmental impact this spring. Yes... we're channeling spring around here.
DEC’s Annual Seedling Sale Is Now Open
The sale is run through the Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery, and it’s open now through May 13.
Each year, the nursery offers low-cost, locally grown trees and shrubs designed specifically for New York’s climate. These plantings help, improve air and water quality, reduce flooding, lower summer temperatures, support wildlife and strengthen local forests.
And every tree planted counts toward New York State’s goal of planting 25 million trees by 2033.
What You Can Buy
DEC grows more than 50 species of conifer and hardwood trees, all sourced locally so they’re well-suited for our weather.
Here’s what to know before ordering:
Sold in bundles of 25 or more
Bare root seedlings (no pots, easier to plant)
At least 5 inches tall
1–3 years old, depending on species
Mixed-species bundles are available
To order, call 518-587-1120, Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.. More info is available on DEC’s Spring Seedling Sale webpage
Make Your Trees Count
If you plant seedlings this year, don’t forget to log them in the state’s Tree Tracker at on.ny.gov/treetracker. That’s how your plantings officially contribute to the 25 Million Trees Initiative.
Free Seedlings for Schools and Youth Groups
If you’re a teacher, educator, or part of a youth organization, there’s an even better deal.
The DEC School Seedling Program is now accepting applications through March 27, and qualifying groups can receive 50 free seedlings to plant with students.
Who Can Apply?
Public or private schools
Nursery through college-level programs
Homeschool groups (must apply through a co-op or association)
Youth education organizations
Trees must be planted in New York State.
About the Seedlings
Seedlings are 2–3 years old
About 4–12 inches tall
Bare root
Species available:
Pitch pine
Red oak
Silky dogwood
Up to two educators per school or organization may apply for a seedling package this year. It also helps educators meet Next Generation Science Standards, without needing expensive supplies or elaborate setups.
Questions? Email nysnursery@dec.ny.gov or call 518-581-1439.
