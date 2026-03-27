Before planting season ramps up, dairy farms across New York are being encouraged to apply for the New York Dairy of Distinction Program, a recognition that highlights farms that go above and beyond in maintaining a clean, attractive operation.

Any dairy farm currently shipping milk is eligible to apply, with a deadline of April 15, 2026. Applications will be reviewed shortly after, with judging expected to wrap up by May 31.

Farms that earn top scores will receive an official “Dairy of Distinction” sign to display.

It’s About More Than Just Looks

The program isn’t just about appearances, it’s also about building trust.

Well-maintained farms help give consumers confidence in the quality and safety of milk, while also shining a positive light on New York’s dairy industry as a whole.

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And for farmers, it’s a chance to be recognized for the work they’re already putting in every single day.

Farmers can submit applications online now at: www.dairyofdistinctionawards.com

Volunteers Needed Across New York

Here’s where the community comes in.

The Dairy of Distinction Program is entirely volunteer-run, and right now, they’re looking for people to help judge and re-evaluate farms across the state.

Volunteers play a key role in keeping the program going, helping ensure farms are fairly evaluated and recognized.

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The program is supported each year by funding from the American Dairy Association-Northeast, which helps cover things like signage and volunteer mileage, but the people power is what makes it all possible.

Contact Marylynn Collins at mrm7@cornell.edu for information on volunteering.

A Look Inside the Old Catskill Game Farm Take a look inside the Catskill Game Farm that now offers unique camping opportunities. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams