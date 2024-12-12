New York’s Most Popular Christmas Dessert is This Cookie

According to a recent study by Coffeeness, New Yorkers have spoken, and cookies take the crown as the most searched holiday dessert. Researchers dug through Google Trends data from the past month, analyzing over 50 different sweet treats to determine which dessert dominated each state. While pumpkin pie claimed victory in 20 states including Delaware, Colorado, and Hawaii, here in New York, we opted for the humble yet beloved sugar cookie.

Sugar Cookies Reign Supreme in New York: A Sweet Holiday Tradition

Sugar cookies are everything we love about the holidays—easy, timeless, and customizable. With just a few basic ingredients, you can create a masterpiece. Add festive sprinkles, food coloring, or royal icing, and you’ve got an edible work of art.

But the sugar cookie isn’t just a tasty treat; it’s our history. German Protestant settlers brought sugar cookies to America in the 1700s, and since then, they’ve become a staple of holiday celebrations.

Maybe it’s because they’re an easy crowd-pleaser, or maybe it’s because no one has time for a complicated soufflé when there’s shopping to do. Whatever the reason, it’s clear that sugar cookies have earned their place at our holiday tables.

Another dessert in the survey was red velvet cake which is popular in Virginia, California, and South Carolina. Although the cake’s flavor is only chocolate, the red food coloring gives it its red look.

So this season, grab your rolling pin, crank up Mariah Carey, and make a batch of sugar cookies.—simple, classic, and full of holiday spirit.

