If you told your mom in 1995 that one day doctors would recommend marijuana to help cancer patients, and that it could even be free, she probably would’ve spit out her Maxwell House. But here we are, 2025, and New York is officially in on a seriously compassionate (and totally legal) cannabis program designed to help cancer patients feel better without the financial burden.

Introducing the Shelter Project. It's not new. It’s been making a difference on the West Coast for over a decade. But now, thanks to JETTY Extracts, it’s finally coming to New York. And yes, it really does mean free cannabis for qualifying cancer patients.

Here’s what you need to know.

What Is the Shelter Project?

Started in California back in 2014, the Shelter Project was created to get high-quality cannabis into the hands of cancer patients who needed relief but couldn’t afford it. Since then, it’s donated over $1 million in free product to more than 1,000 low-income patients across California and Colorado.

Now, for the first time, New York patients can access this same support.

Read More: Fentanyl Found in Vape Used by NY Student Who Required NARCAN

Eligible New Yorkers battling cancer can now apply to receive free cannabis products through the program, with distribution handled through two dispensaries:

Buffalo Dreams (Buffalo)

(Buffalo) Happy Days Dispensary (Long Island)

JETTY Extracts is the brand behind the mission, founded by people who saw firsthand how cannabis helped patients fighting cancer and chronic illness. One of the founders, Nate Ferguson, is even a Buffalo native. And this hometown connection is part of why the program is launching here in NY.

Read More: These 10 New Laws Just Took Effect in New York

The company partners with compassionate dispensaries that share their values.

How to Apply (Yes, It’s Legit)

This isn’t one of those “too good to be true” internet scams. You can apply directly through jettyextracts.com/giving-back during two open enrollment periods each year:

May 1 to June 30

November 1 to December 31

You’ll need to meet eligibility requirements, which are listed on the website. Patients who qualify will receive tailored cannabis products to help manage symptoms and improve quality of life during treatment.

Free Weed for Cancer Patients? Yep, It’s Real, and It’s Coming to New York

If you or someone you love is navigating cancer and struggling to manage pain, anxiety, nausea, or sleep issues, this could be a literal lifeline.

5 Cannabis Dispensaries in the Hudson Valley