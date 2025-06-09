New York may soon be the 50th and final state to permit hands-free gas pumping.

A new bipartisan bill introduced in the New York State Legislature aims to modernize an outdated regulation and bring long-overdue convenience to gas stations throughout the state. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Joseph Griffo (R-Rome) in the Senate and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara (D-Rotterdam) in the Assembly, would allow self-service gas stations to finally install hold-open clips - small levers that let fuel nozzles pump gas without requiring the pumper to hold the handle the entire time.

Hands-Free Gas Pump Bill Could Bring Convenience to New York Drivers

Currently, New York is the only state in the U.S. that still restricts the use of these clips due to decades-old fire code regulations. The 49 other states now allow the devices, with Massachusetts being the last to lift its restriction earlier this year.

The bill, Senate Bill 7418 / Assembly Bill 8771, would amend the state’s general business law to allow hands-free dispensing as long as safety standards are met. Clear signage must also be posted instructing users to remain within ten feet and in plain sight of the pump while refueling.

The push for the change is rooted in both safety and accessibility. Harsh winter weather in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, where Sen. Griffo’s constituents face brutal cold, highlighted the physical challenge of standing outside for extended periods to fuel a vehicle.

Supporters also argue that the law creates unnecessary barriers for older adults and people with disabilities. As Chair of the Assembly Committee on People with Disabilities, Assemblyman Santabarbara emphasized that this bill is about equal access:

"Holding a gas pump handle for several minutes can be physically difficult—or even impossible—for individuals with disabilities or limited mobility."

By installing these simple clips, the state could significantly improve comfort and independence for a wide range of New Yorkers, without compromising safety, thanks to modernized pump technology and emergency shutoff systems.

What Happens if the Bill is Passed?

If passed, the law would take effect immediately, allowing gas station owners to begin equipping pumps with hands-free nozzles. The bill is currently in committee review and could gain momentum with bipartisan support from both upstate and downstate lawmakers.

Sen. Griffo is also investigating fuel price discrepancies across the state and how access to efficient fueling systems may vary by region, an issue that could further underscore the need for statewide consistency.

