If you take your burgers seriously, this might be the most important food competition in New York State.

The 10th Annual Best New York Burger Contest is officially underway, and burger lovers across the state are being asked to nominate their favorite restaurant burger. The competition is hosted by the New York Beef Council and celebrates restaurants serving the best 100 percent beef burgers in the state.

That means your favorite hometown burger spot could end up competing for the title of Best Burger in New York.

How the Best New York Burger Contest Works

Every year, the contest invites New Yorkers to nominate the burgers they believe deserve the spotlight.

Nominations are open until March 14, 2026 with public voting runing March 18 through April 10, 2026. The Top 10 burgers in New York State are selected based on nominations.

Once the finalists are announced, a panel of anonymous judges visits the restaurants to determine the ultimate winner.

The judges do not announce themselves, do not request free food, and simply order like regular customers. Their job is to find the burger that truly stands out.

What Makes a Burger Eligible

Not just any sandwich can enter the competition.

To qualify for the contest, the burger must follow a few simple rules.

• The patty must be 100 percent beef

• The burger must be served on a bun or bread product

• It must be available on the restaurant’s regular menu year-round

Restaurants also need to receive at least five nominations before they can move on to the voting round.

The good news is toppings are wide open. Bacon, sauces, cheeses, veggies, and creative flavor combinations are all fair game.

How the Winner Is Chosen

After the Top 10 burgers are selected, the judging panel evaluates each one using a specific scoring system.

Judges consider:

• Taste (50 percent)

• Appearance and presentation (30 percent)

• Eating experience (10 percent)

• Overall impression (10 percent)

In other words, the burger has to taste incredible and look the part.

Nominate for your favorite burger here.

