New York lawmakers are running out of time to vote on a bill that could change many of the beauty products sold in stores.

The bill is called the Beauty Justice Act and it has already passed the State Senate but still needs approval from the Assembly before the legislative session ends this week.

What Is the New York Beauty Justice Act?

The Beauty Justice Act would ban dozens of chemicals from personal care products starting in 2030.

The bill would affect products like shampoo, conditioner, soap, makeup, and other beauty items that we use every day.

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Prescription medicines would not be included in the ban.

Which Chemicals Could Be Banned?

The bill would stop companies from adding certain chemicals to beauty products.

Some of the chemicals listed in the bill include lead, mercury, arsenic, asbestos, benzene, PFAS, and some parabens and phthalates. State health and environmental officials would also be asked to find safer ingredients that companies could use instead.

New Rules for Lead in Cosmetics

One major part of the bill focuses on lead.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation would be required to limit lead to the lowest amount possible. The state would review those limits every five years.

The bill would also require officials to identify chemicals that release formaldehyde and begin removing them from products.

Why Do Supporters Want the Bill Passed?

Supporters say some chemicals used in beauty and personal care products may be linked to health problems.

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They point to studies that suggest certain ingredients may be connected to asthma, allergies, hormone problems, fertility issues, and some types of cancer.

Supporters also say other states and countries already have similar rules in place.

Opponents are that the bill could make some products harder to find or more expensive. They also argue that some of the chemicals targeted by the bill naturally occur in certain ingredients used to make beauty products.

Industry leaders also worry that smaller businesses may struggle to keep up with the new rules.

What Happens Next?

Companies that break the law could face fines starting at $1,000 per day. Repeat violations could lead to even larger penalties.

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The bill currently has support from 98 Assembly members, which is enough support to pass if it reaches a vote.

With the legislative session ending Friday, lawmakers must act soon if they want the Beauty Justice Act to become law.