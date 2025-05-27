As summer hits full swing across New York, families are gearing up for weekends at neighborhood pools, scenic lakes like Otsego or Canandaigua, and iconic beaches from Delta Lake State Park to the Thousand Islands. But before you zip up the beach bag and pack the sunscreen, there's one crucial detail many parents overlook: the color of your child’s swimsuit could help save their life.

Why Swimwear Color is Important

In the unfortunate event of a water emergency, every second counts, and spotting a child underwater or in distress can be harder than you’d expect. Especially in the natural waters of New York, which are often murky, dark, or full of movement and distractions, visibility is key.

Wearing the wrong color could make a child nearly invisible beneath the surface.

Bathing Suit Colors to Avoid

According to safety testing conducted by water safety experts, the least visible colors underwater (especially in pools and lakes) include:

Light blue

Light gray

White

Pastel colors that blend with water

These shades may seem trendy or “cute,” but they disappear quickly below the surface, even in relatively clear pool water, and they are almost impossible to see in darker lake conditions.

The Safest Swimsuit Colors

When choosing suits that stand out against both water and crowds. Look for:

Neon pink

Bright orange

Lime green

Vibrant yellow

Contrasting patterns with bold outlines

These colors remain highly visible in both chlorinated pools and murky lake water, and they can help lifeguards or you spot your child quickly if something goes wrong.

Bonus Tips for New York Moms & Dads

Accessorize Smartly: If your child insists on a lower-visibility suit, add neon rash guards, water shoes, or floaties to boost their visibility.

Choose Reflective Details: Some suits feature reflective strips or accents that catch the light, which is perfect for evening swims or overcast days at the lake.

Make It a Family Habit: Just like wearing sunscreen or buckling a seatbelt, choosing the right swimsuit color is a habit worth teaching early.

Where Visibility REALLY Counts

New York is home to a wide range of swimming environments, each with its own visibility challenges:

Natural Lakes & Rivers: Often brown or green-hued water, like at Otsego Lake or the Mohawk River, can swallow up pastel suits.

Beaches: Waves, sandbars, and foam can obscure swimmers. Bright colors make a huge difference.

Public Pools: Even with lifeguards present, crowds and reflections can make it hard to spot a child in pale or water-toned suits.

Don’t Let Fashion Compromise Safety

It’s easy to get swept up in choosing the trendiest swimwear, but when it comes to your child’s safety in the water, visibility beats aesthetics every time. A simple color choice can give you peace of mind and an added layer of protection.

