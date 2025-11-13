A push is underway in New York State to ban carmakers from charging drivers monthly or annual fees for features that are already built into their vehicles, including some safety systems that experts say could save lives.

A growing number of automakers have been shifting toward subscription-based features, asking drivers to pay extra each month to unlock things like heated seats, remote start, and even advanced driver-assist functions. In some cases, safety systems such as Automatic Collision Notification (ACN), which automatically calls for help after a crash, are tied to subscriptions.

Lawmakers Say Safety and Comfort Shouldn’t Cost Extra

New York State Senator James Skoufis (D-Hudson Valley) is sponsoring a bill that would make it illegal for manufacturers to charge subscription fees for any vehicle feature that’s already installed in the car and doesn’t require ongoing service to function.

Under the proposal, features such as heated seats, remote start, and built-in hardware that simply needs to be activated would no longer be allowed to sit behind a monthly fee. Automakers who violate the law could face fines of up to $250 per sale.

The bill has passed both the State Senate and Assembly and is now awaiting delivery to Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk.

What Would Still Be Allowed?

The bill targets only hardware-based features that work without ongoing support.

It does not apply to services that rely on continuous data or connectivity, including:

Navigation updates

Infotainment features

Satellite radio

In-vehicle Wi-Fi

Telematics services

Roadside assistance

Software-dependent driver automation systems

It also allows automakers to continue providing safety-related software updates at no cost, as required by federal law.

What Happens Next?

If Gov. Hochul signs the bill, New York would be among the first states to crack down on subscription-based vehicle features, a trend the auto industry has openly embraced in recent years.

For now, drivers will have to wait and see whether features like heated seats, remote start, and crash-alert systems return to being one-time purchases instead of monthly add-ons.

