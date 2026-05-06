New York lawmakers are pushing forward a major package of animal protection bills that could bring tougher penalties for abuse, stronger protections for abandoned pets, and new ways for authorities to intervene before animals suffer severe neglect.

The legislation advanced this week in the New York State Senate and includes several proposed laws aimed at protecting dogs, cats, and other animals across the state.

New Rules Could Require Landlords to Check for Abandoned Pets

One of the proposed bills would require property owners to inspect vacated apartments or buildings for abandoned animals within three days after a tenant leaves. If an animal is found, landlords would have to immediately contact animal control, police, or an animal cruelty investigator.

Lawmakers say housing instability is one of the biggest reasons pets end up abandoned or surrendered. In some counties alone, officials estimate around 100 dogs are abandoned every year.

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Under the proposal, landlords who fail to comply could face a $500 civil penalty for a first offense and $1,000 for additional violations.

Animal Abandonment Fines Could Increase

Another bill in the package would establish a mandatory minimum $500 fine for abandoning an animal.

The legislation would also apply to situations where someone leaves a disabled animal in a public place for more than three hours after being notified about the animal’s condition.

Currently, animal abandonment is considered a misdemeanor in New York, but judges are not required to impose a minimum financial penalty.

“Tucker’s Law” Would Increase Prison Time for Animal Cruelty

A proposed law, known as “Tucker’s Law,” is also included in the package and would increase penalties for felony-level aggravated animal cruelty cases.

The bill is named after a dog that was killed in a Nassau County abuse case where the offender received a two-year sentence.

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If passed, the law would allow judges to impose consecutive sentences for multiple counts of abuse and increase the maximum prison sentence for aggravated animal cruelty from two years to four years.

Supporters say the goal is to make sure repeat or especially violent offenders face harsher punishment.

Authorities Could Step In Earlier During Neglect Cases

Another proposal would create a new civil process allowing police and humane societies to intervene sooner in suspected animal neglect cases.

Under the legislation authorities could issue written warnings requiring owners to provide food, water, shelter, or veterinary care. If the warning is ignored, investigators could ask a judge for an emergency court order and that judge could authorize immediate intervention to protect the animal.

If a court later determines the owner is unfit, the animal could be permanently removed from the home.

Animal Fighting Could Become an Organized Crime Offense The package also targets organized animal fighting operations. A proposed bill would reclassify animal fighting offenses under New York penal law as organized crime offenses instead of handling them only under agriculture and markets law. Read More: Police Rescue 140 Animals From Neglect Case in Pulaski, NY Supporters say that change would allow prosecutors to pursue tougher felony-level charges against people involved in dogfighting and similar operations.

New York Could Ban Surgical Devocalization

The proposed legislation also includes a statewide ban on surgical devocalization (unless medically necessary), a procedure sometimes used to remove a dog or cat’s vocal cords.

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Animal advocates have long criticized the procedure, arguing it is inhumane when done for convenience rather than medical reasons.

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