If you’ve ever watched The Walking Dead and thought, “I’d totally make it,”- I’ve got some bad news for you, fellow New Yorker. According to new research, when it comes to surviving a zombie apocalypse, New York ranks among the worst states in the country.

You may have handled blizzards, power outages, and the occasional raccoon in the garbage in the past, so it’s tempting to think we’d have a shot. The experts at CanadaCasino decided to “scientifically” determine which states would thrive, and which would become zombie buffets. They analyzed six survival factors: population density, water access, hospitals, airports, hunting and fishing supply stores, and military bases. Basically, all the stuff you’d need when civilization collapses and your neighbors start gnawing on each other.

Spoiler: Alaska topped the list with its wide-open spaces, endless fresh water, and enough distance between people to make infection nearly impossible. New Jersey came in dead last, shocking no one who’s ever tried to drive through it, but only a few spots up, at a not-so-proud number five, sits New York.

So yeah… we’re toast.

If Zombies Take Over, Don’t Stay in New York—Here’s Why

Apparently, New York has a measly 0.8 hospitals, 1.7 airports, and 3 hunting stores per 100,000 people. And sure, we’ve got a decent amount of water (13.6%), but unless zombies melt like Wicked Witches, that’s not saving us. And with our population density, you can bet infection would spread faster than gossip in a small town.

Picture it:

Someone gets bitten in Syracuse, and suddenly the Thruway is gridlocked from Verona to Albany.

Rome barricades itself inside Turning Stone.

Utica’s bravest are holed up in the Stanley Theatre, whispering, “This is fine.”

Someone in Herkimer is probably still trying to livestream it all.

Meanwhile, folks in Alaska are sipping glacier water, armed to the teeth, wondering why we didn’t see it coming.

The 10 Worst States for a Zombie Apocalypse

New Jersey Connecticut Pennsylvania & Massachusetts (tie) California New York Illinois Arizona Tennessee Indiana Ohio

The 10 Best States to Survive the Undead

Alaska Maine South Dakota Montana North Dakota Wyoming Hawaii Michigan Mississippi Oklahoma & Louisiana (tie)

New York may be great for apple picking and fall foliage, but apparently not for dodging the undead. Would you make it through a zombie apocalypse in New York? Or are you already pricing out cabins in Alaska?

