If you’re a mom in Central New York and you’ve found yourself staring at the ceiling at 1 a.m., wondering why your brain suddenly decided now is the perfect time to remember every gift you haven’t wrapped… congratulations, you might be part of a much bigger trend.

It turns out that all the yawning, the caffeine dependency, and the “I can’t remember the last time I slept through the night” conversations might not just be holiday chaos. A new nationwide study took a deep dive into how well Americans are sleeping, and let’s just say New Yorkers, may want to sit... or lie down for this one.

Why Moms Are Running on Fumes This Time of Year

Between school concerts, office parties, Elf on the Shelf gymnastics, and trying to keep the kids from eating the entire Advent Calendar in one sitting, December doesn’t exactly set the stage for peaceful rest. Add in the 4:30 p.m. sunsets and a to-do list that grows faster than a snowbank during a lake-effect storm, and your sleep schedule never stood a chance.

Read More: Make the Season Bright: Adopt a Local Child’s Wish in CNY

So when a sleep study analyzed nationwide Google search habits to find out which states are the most exhausted, you can probably guess where New York ended up… but we’ll get to that in a minute.

The Results Are In And New Yorkers Will Not Be Shocked

According to the Amerisleep analysis, New York ranks third in the nation for sleep-related searches. More than 765 sleep-related Google searches per 100,000 residents happen every month. That includes searches for things like “can’t sleep,” “sleep deprivation,” and “insomnia.” In other words, we’re tired. Very tired.

How to Survive the Holidays Without Fully Collapse-Mode Engaging

If you feel like you’re running on half battery:

Try putting your phone away 30 minutes before bed

Build a nightly “timeout” ritual

Delegate at least one holiday chore

Say no to the things that steal your sleep and yes to the things that restore it

Because if the study proves anything, it’s this: New Yorkers deserve a nap for Christmas.

