Not So Tiny Nutcracker Magical Display In Utica New York

You'll want to discover the magic of the holiday season with one of the most captivating nutcracker exhibits you'll ever see in the city of Utica New York.

Immerse yourself in a whimsical world of wonder where every intricately crafted nutcracker tells a unique story. The nutcrackers will be on display from November 25th 2023 - January 21st 2024. This display may look like something you've seen locally before.

The nutcracker display at Tiny’s Grill in Utica has been a holiday tradition for over thirty years. In 1994, Joanne Gerace, the owner of the restaurant, bought one nutcracker and put him out in the restaurant. She thought he looked kind of lonely and bought another and another and the rest, they say, is history. When Gerace sold the restaurant this year, the History Center asked her to keep them in mind as a place to display the collection to keep the tradition alive. Several months later, and after a truckful of nutcrackers, the tradition has arrived.

The display features over 600 nutcrackers. Gerace has loaned her collection to continue this unique Utica tradition. “The nutcrackers have always been for the public to view. The History Center is an ideal place for the nutcrackers to be displayed and continue the tradition. I couldn’t be more happy to have them displayed there,” said Gerace. You can find them at 1608 Genesee Street in Utica for the dates listed above.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley for present and future generations; please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit oneidacountyhistory.org for additional information.

