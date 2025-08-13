A New York high school girls’ basketball championship game has led to a lawsuit that’s making headlines across the state.

What should have been the proudest night of the season for one upstate New York girls’ basketball team is now at the center of a lawsuit. A player says her coach turned a championship game into a public scene of aggression, one she says was caught on video and shared across social media.

The Allegations Against Coach James Zullo

According to court filings, former Northville Central School District girls’ basketball coach James Zullo is accused of assaulting one of his players, Hailey Monroe, during the New York State Class D championship game on March 21, 2025, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

Monroe’s attorneys claim the confrontation happened at the end of the game, when Zullo allegedly became enraged, yelling and screaming at her in front of teammates and spectators. The lawsuit says he then grabbed Monroe by the hair and yanked it, an incident caught on video and later shared on social media, going viral.

A Pattern of Behavior?

The complaint also alleges that Zullo has a history of “inappropriate, aggressive, and dangerous conduct” toward his players, including Monroe. It further claims the Northville Central School District knew about Zullo’s behavior but failed to take action to protect its student-athletes from physical and emotional harm.

What the Lawsuit Seeks

The lawsuit demands damages for injuries and expenses Monroe says she’s suffered since the incident. It accuses both Zullo and the school district of negligence and asks the court for a judgment against them.

The district and Zullo have 20 days from the date they were served to respond. If they fail to do so, the court could issue a default judgment in Monroe’s favor.

