You Won’t Want To Miss The North Bay Fire Department 2nd Annual Old Homes Day

North Bay Fire Department is hosting their 2nd Annual Old Homes Day with Parade. Here's the event info so you don't miss it.

It's all being held on Saturday August 17th 9AM to 11:30PM. There will be a corn hole tournament starting at 9AM, and plenty of vendors and games starting at 11:30AM. There will be many other displays during the day, such as Mercy flight, the American Red Cross and more. There will be many items for a Chinese raffle again this year.

You will also have live entertainment starting with AcoustickChaos at 2PM and Nortons Fiddlers at 5:30PM. Something new this year is a comedian giving you all the laughs at 6PM.

Finishing out the night as always is the Still Kicking band starting at 7PM. They will also have a good old fashion Fire Fighters parade starting at 5PM. There will be food including the awesome chicken BBQ as well as a beer tent for those wishing to indulge in some alcoholic beverages. Last but not least, enjoy an amazing fireworks display put on by Field of Screams CNY.

