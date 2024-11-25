You Can’t Buy Pets In New York Beginning in December

A new law will go into effect on December 15th that will ban retail stores from legally selling pets. This will include dogs, cats, and rabbits and any animals sold before December 15th can't remain on the premises.

Banning Large-Scale Breeding Operations

The intent behind the ban is to stop dangerous large-scale breeding operations, often referred to as puppy mills. Pets in puppy mills often suffer from health issues that can cost families thousands of dollars in veterinary care.

In a statement, Attorney General Letitia James said “Bringing a new pet into a family should be a time of excitement and joy, but often animals from ‘puppy mills’ suffer from serious medical issues and leave families heartbroken over their sick pet and with a heavy bill to pay. This pet sale ban will help put an end to the dangerous puppy mill to pet store pipeline that endangers pets and costs New Yorkers thousands of dollars in veterinary care. New Yorkers interested in adding a furry friend to their family can still adopt a pet at a human society, animal rescue, or a licensed breeder.”

Pet stores will still be able to partner with non-profit animal rescue groups. They can also rent out space within their property for rescue organizations to showcase pets that are available for adoption.

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, N.Y. General Business Law § 753-f, was signed into law by Governor Hochul in December 2022, which gave pet stores two years to make the necessary changes to comply with the law.

The Puppy Mill Pipeline Act will help protect animals and it will also help protect consumers from purchasing sick animals. Violators of the Puppy Mill Pipeline Act can be subject to an enforcement action by the Office of the Attorney General, which could result in monetary penalties

Violators could face penalties of up to $1,000 per violation.

